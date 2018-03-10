Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:35 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

2 Cats Killed in Early-Morning Apartment Fire in Isla Vista

No other injuries reported in blaze at complex on 6700 block of El Colegio Road

Two cats were killed but no other injuries were reported in an apartment fire early Saturday on the 6700 block of El Colegio Road in Isla Vista. Click to view larger
Two cats were killed but no other injuries were reported in an apartment fire early Saturday on the 6700 block of El Colegio Road in Isla Vista. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 10, 2018 | 10:20 a.m.

Two cats perished but no other injuries were reported in an apartment fire early Saturday in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on the 6700 block of El Colegio Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

When crews arrived they found the second-story apartment and its content burning, but no one was at home, Zaniboni said.

Two cats that were inside the unit both died, he added.

Flames were contained to the single unit and did not spread to other units or the attic.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

