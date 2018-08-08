Wednesday, August 8 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Major Injuries Reported in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 101 at El Capitan

All southbound lanes of highway shut down for a time; a second crash tied up northbound traffic near Santa Barbara

Wrecked vehicle on Highway 101. Click to view larger
Southbound Highway 101 was shut down in the area of El Capitan State Beach on Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash possibly involving a wrongway, DUI driver, according to the CHP. (Capt. Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:07 p.m. | August 8, 2018 | 2:48 p.m.

A multi-vehicle accident with major injuries near El Capitan State Beach west of Goleta shut down southbound traffic on Highway 101 for a time Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident, involving a wrong-way driver, occurred at about 2:20 p.m. near El Capitan Ranch Road, the CHP reported.

The incident began when the wrong-way driver struck a southbound pickup towing a travel trailer, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The pickup lost control and ended up on the southbound offramp at El Capitan, Zaniboni said, adding that the two occupants were not injured.

The wrong-way vehicle continued about 100 yards, where it collided head-on with another vehicle, Zaniboni said.

A passenger in the vehicle that was struck — a woman in her 60s — suffered major injuries, but the driver was not hurt.

The female driver of the wrong-way vehicle also suffered major injuries, Zaniboni said.

Damaged travel trailer. Click to view larger
This truck and travel was one of three vehicles involved in a major-injury crash Wednesday afternoon near El Capitan State Beach west of Goleta. (Capt. Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Both women were transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

There were reports that one person may have been trapped in the wreckage, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

Caltrans issued a Sigalert for southbound Highway 101, noting that traffic was being detoured to Highway 154.

Southbound motorists were being turned around at Refugio State Beach, Caltrans said.

At about 3:35 p.m., the southbound lanes were reported reopened.

A second, unrelated accident occurred at about the same time on northbound Highway 101 at El Sueno Road near Santa Barbara.

That wreck involved a Ford Econline van towing a 25-foot trailer, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The trailer overturned, blocking two of the three lanes for a time, and the van jack-knifed onto the guardrail, Eliason said.

Four people in the van were uninjured, Eliason said, adding that there was a fuel leak that was contained by emergency crews.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

