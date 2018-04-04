2 Critically Injured in Collision Involving Motorcycle and SUV in Orcutt

Two people were critically injured Sunday afternoon in a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lakeview and Hillview roads, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

He said two people were on the motorcycle — the male driver and a female passenger — and both were ejected onto the roadway.

The man was taken by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the woman was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Eliason said.

Both had major injuries, but their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt, Eliason said.

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

