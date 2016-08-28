2 Dead, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash on Santa Lucia Canyon Road Near Lompoc

Collision occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the entrance to the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution

Two people were killed and two others were injured Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash on Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Lompoc.

The collision occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Klein Boulevard, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

One person was immediately declared dead at the scene, according to emergency radio traffic.

Another person suffered major injuries, and died while firefighters were working to extricate the patient from a vehicle, according to dispatch reports.

County Coroner’s Bureau officials were en route to tend to the victims’ remains, Zaniboni said.

Two other patients had minor injuries. Zaniboni said one was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the other to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The collision occurred near the entrance to the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution, and involved a Dodge Challenger and a Honda Accord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.