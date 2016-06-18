Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

2 Divers Rescued Off Anacapa Island, Flown to Oxnard Hospital

An injured diver is hoisted from the commercial dive boat, Spectre, on Saturday morning. The Ventura County Aviation Unit Air Squad 9 and the U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue after two divers were found unresponsive off Anacapa Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | June 18, 2016 | 8:33 p.m.

Two scuba divers were rescued off Anacapa Island on Saturday morning after they were found unresponsive in separate incidents.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a commercial dive boat reported that a 40-year-old woman had been found unresponsive and foaming at the mouth after she surfaced from a dive on the west side of the island about 10 a.m.

Not long after, the Coast Guard said it received a second call came from the same vessel, the 85-foot Spectre out of Ventura Harbor.

In the second incident, a 40-year-old man also was discovered unresponsive with blood-shot eyes after surfacing.

A 45-foot response boat was launched immediately from the Coast Guard’s Channel Islands station as was an MH-65D helicopter from the Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu.

They were on the scene by 10:55 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

“Members of the Station Channel Islands boat crew safely transferred the individuals to their vessel,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Ventura County (Aviation Unit) Air Squad 9 arrived on scene and hoisted the two individuals from the vessel.”

Both divers were flown to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard. Their identities and conditions were not disclosed.

