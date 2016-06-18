2 Divers Rescued Off Anacapa Island, Flown to Oxnard Hospital

Two scuba divers were rescued off Anacapa Island on Saturday morning after they were found unresponsive in separate incidents.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a commercial dive boat reported that a 40-year-old woman had been found unresponsive and foaming at the mouth after she surfaced from a dive on the west side of the island about 10 a.m.

Not long after, the Coast Guard said it received a second call came from the same vessel, the 85-foot Spectre out of Ventura Harbor.

In the second incident, a 40-year-old man also was discovered unresponsive with blood-shot eyes after surfacing.

A 45-foot response boat was launched immediately from the Coast Guard’s Channel Islands station as was an MH-65D helicopter from the Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu.

They were on the scene by 10:55 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

“Members of the Station Channel Islands boat crew safely transferred the individuals to their vessel,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Ventura County (Aviation Unit) Air Squad 9 arrived on scene and hoisted the two individuals from the vessel.”

Both divers were flown to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard. Their identities and conditions were not disclosed.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.