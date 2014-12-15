2 Elderly Women Injured in Vehicle Accident at Turnpike Shopping Center Parking Lot

Two elderly women were injured and taken to a local hospital after a driver backed into them in the Turnpike Shopping Center parking lot Monday morning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

Around 11:30 a.m., the two women were walking and another elderly person backed out of a parking space into them, Capt. David Sadecki said.

One of them sustained minor injuries and another had moderate injuries, and both were transported to the hospital, he added. They were transported because of their injuries but their ages probably played a factor as well, he said.

The incident happened in the shopping center’s lot at 189 S. Turnpike Road.

