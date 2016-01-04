Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

2 Escape Fire That Destroyed House Near Montecito Country Club

Authorities say tall, steep metal roof required additional resources at blaze burning two-story residence

Firefighters battle a house fire early Monday in the 800 block of Summit Road near Alston Road in Santa Barbara.
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | January 4, 2016

An early morning fire caused extensive damage at a Summit Road home Monday, but the two residents were able to get out of the house safely.

Authorities say the fire was reported at 12:22 a.m. at the two-story house on the 800 block of Summit Road, off Alston Road above Montecito Country Club.​

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCoy told Noozhawk that the residents heard the crackling of flames on the exterior of their home and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the house engulfed in flames.

McCoy said it took firefighters about a half-hour to get the blaze under control, but the size of the fire and the unusual configuration of the house and its roof led to a request for significant backup.

In all, he said, eight engines were on the scene from SBFD and the Montecito and Santa Barbara County fire departments. An SBFD ladder truck also was dispatched.

“The house has a tall metal roof with a steep pitch, and a long driveway,” McCoy said. “It posed a bigger challenge than expected.”

A steep, metal roof hampered firefighters battling a residential structure fire early Monday on Summit Road. Click to view larger
Firefighters were having to peel back each metal roof panel to make sure there were no lingering flames underneath, he said, a process that took until about 4 a.m.

The fire’s cause was not known, but McCoy said an investigator was on the scene.

A damage estimate had not been determined early Monday.

One city firefighter sustained minor burn injuries fighting the fire.

McCoy acknowledged the narrow street was a tight squeeze for firefighters, especially the ladder truck.

“We have trucks lined up all the way down the street,” he said, noting that Summit Road was closed at Alston.​

A home on Alston Road in Santa Barbara was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene early Monday. Click to view larger
