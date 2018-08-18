2 Hikers Rescued off La Cumbre Peak Trail in Southern Santa Barbara County

Two hikers were rescued from a La Cumbre Peak trail Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The county Copter 3, Search and Rescue team and Los Padres National Forest personnel responded to the area around 12:36 p.m. to look for the pair, a father and his teenaged son, said County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The helicopter crew found them, and lowered paramedics to assess their injuries, which were consistent with heat exposure, possible dehydration and another unknown injury that was not life-threatening, Eliason said.

The two patients were hoisted up into Copter 3, flown to the Santa Barbara Airport, and then taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Eliason.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.