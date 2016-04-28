2 People Seriously Injured in Crash on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma

Two people were seriously injured Thursday in a crash on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

The collision, involving a Ford Excursion and a Pontiac, occurred at about 8:15 a.m., near the entrance to the lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded, and a Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene but later was canceled, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two patients with moderate injuries were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Westbound traffic on Highway 154 was shut down for a time after the crash.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

