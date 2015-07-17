2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Via Real in Carpinteria

Advice

A man and a boy were taken to the hospital with minor injuries

Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident in Carpinteria.

The crash involving three vehicles occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Via Real near Santa Claus Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man and a boy were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, according to Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

A witness told Noozhawk that a westbound vehicle that was stopped for a construction delay attempted to make a U-turn across a double-yellow line, and was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Those vehicles then collided with a third vehicle.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

