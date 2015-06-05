2 Injured After Vehicle Runs Into Ross Store in Goleta

Two elderly people had minor injuries after hitting the Ross Store with their vehicle Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The call came in at 1:53 p.m. and firefighters responded to the scene to find a vehicle had hit the Ross Store in the Camino Real Marketplace at 7055 Marketplace Dr. in Goleta.

There was minor cosmetic damage to the building and the two people were complaining of pain related to the airbag deployment, County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.