2 People Injured as SUV Overturns Off Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

Two people were seriously injury Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. just east of Tepusquet Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The vehicle, an SUV with two occupants, overturned down a hillside, and ended up about 100 from the roadway, Zaniboni said.

County firefighters were assisted on the call by fire personnel from the city of Santa Maria and the U.S. Forest Service, as well at the California Highway Patrol.

Extrication was required to free the occupants from the wreckage, and they were brought up to the roadway using a low-angle rope system.

One patient suffered major injuries, and was flown by a Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The other patient suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

