Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:42 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 People Injured as SUV Overturns Off Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

Single-vehicle accident occurred east of Tepusquet Road; 1 patient airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital

rescuers carry injured person Click to view larger
Rescuers carry an injured person up a hillside following a single-vehicle accident Sunday on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 3, 2018 | 3:18 p.m.

Two people were seriously injury Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. just east of Tepusquet Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The vehicle, an SUV with two occupants, overturned down a hillside, and ended up about 100 from the roadway, Zaniboni said.

County firefighters were assisted on the call by fire personnel from the city of Santa Maria and the U.S. Forest Service, as well at the California Highway Patrol.

Extrication was required to free the occupants from the wreckage, and they were brought up to the roadway using a low-angle rope system.

One patient suffered major injuries, and was flown by a Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The other patient suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

wrecked vehicle Click to view larger
Two people were seriously injury Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 