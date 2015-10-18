3 People Injured in Multivehicle Collision on Buellton Highway 101 Bridge

Advice

Southbound freeway reopened through Buellton after vehicles cleared from crash scene, between Highway 246 and Santa Rosa Road

A multiple-vehicle collision that caused injuries and Highway 101 closures Sunday night in Buellton started when a motorcyclist crashed for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A woman suffered major injuries in a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Buellton on Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Both of the freeway’s southbound lanes were closed temporarily while the vehicles were towed from the scene of the wreck, on the Santa Ynez River bridge between Highway 246 and Santa Rosa Road on the south side of town.

The crash was reported at 9:46 p.m. and four vehicles were involved.

Gary Allee, 51, of Corona, was driving southbound on Highway 101 and lost control for an unknown reason, colliding with the pavement, CHP Officer John Ortega said.

Vehicles behind him were able to stop before hitting the downed motorcyclist but a white Mercedes failed to stop and collided with a Ford Explorer, according to the CHP.

The Mercedes continued out of control and collided with the back of a stopped box van. The force of the impact got the car stuck under the larger vehicle.

Allee suffered abrasions to his left leg and arm.

The two people in the Mercedes, David Smith, 53, and Donna Diggins, 56, of Oxnard, were both injured. Smith had an abrasion to his right arm and Diggins complained of pain to her chest and shoulders, according to the CHP.

The collision investigation is being handled by the CHP. Drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor, Ortega said.

The people in the box van, Alexander Rivas, 25, and Joe Hall, 23, of Los Angeles, were uninjured, as was Griselda Ortiz, 27, of Oxnard, who was driving the Ford Explorer.

Both southbound lanes were closed for about two hours and even ambulances had to use surface streets and then drive north in the closed southbound lanes to get to the scene, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Multiple tow trucks were called in to clear the wreckage and all vehicles were removed by 11 p.m., according to the CHP.

The cause of the collision is under CHP investigation.

No further details were available.

