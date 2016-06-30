2 Seriously Injured in Semi Truck Crash on Highway 166; Roadway Shut Down

Big-rig's trailer landed on the cab, destroying it and trapping two occupants in the wreckage

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in an accident involving a big-rig that ran off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. near Cottonwood Ranch, about 10 miles west of New Cuyama, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

The semi ended up about 30 feet off the south side of the roadway, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the semi's trailer landed on the cab and pretty much destroyed it.

Both victims were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated using specialized tools, Zaniboni said.

The driver, reportedly a man in his mid-50s, suffered major injuries, including multiple broken bones, and was airlifted by a county helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The second victim suffered moderate injuries, and was flown by a San Luis Obispo County helicopter to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Details on the two patients' conditions were not available.

Highway 166 was reported shut down for a time in both directions.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

