2 Injured in Head-On Crash on Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Two people were injured Thursday in a head-on crash on Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-vehicle accident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. a half mile north of Windy Gap, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The driver of a Honda sedan, a woman in her 20s, required extrication and suffered major injuries, Zaniboni said.

She was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The driver on an SUV, a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries, and also was taken to Cottage, Zaniboni said.

One lane was reported blocked in the area of the accident.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.