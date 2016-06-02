2 Injured in Highway 101 Collision in Goleta

Two people transported to the hospital after multi-vehicle collision that slows traffic in the area of Fairview and Patterson avenues

Two people were injured in a Highway 101 accident in Goleta Thursday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision happened on southbound Highway 101 between Fairview and Patterson avenues.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision, reported at 5:41 p.m., fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One lane was temporarily closed in the area while tow trucks removed cars from the scene and traffic slowed in the area, he said.

Two people were transported to the hospital, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.