2 Injured in Highway 101 Crash Between Carpinteria and Ventura

Critically injured patient flown by helicopter to local trauma center after single-vehicle accident near Faria Beach

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Carpinteria, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes south of Faria Beach.

The vehicle overturned and ended up off the roadway.

The critically injured patient was transported by a Ventura County helicopter to a local trauma center, while the other injured person was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The northbound freeway was shut down for a time to allow the helicopter to land and pickup the victim.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.