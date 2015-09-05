2 Injured in Motorcycle Collision with Car on Old San Marcos Road

Advice

Authorities say sedan was sideswiped while driving down road, about a quarter-mile from Highway 154

A motorcyclist and his passenger were injured Saturday afternoon in a collision on Old San Marcos Road in the foothills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. a quarter-mile from Highway 154, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the motorcyclist and a female passenger were heading up the road when they sideswiped a sedan headed down.

Both suffered minor injuries.

The motorcyclist, who sustained a possible broken ankle, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The woman, who had minor injuries, declined medical attention. There were no other injuries.

San Marcos Road was closed for a time while emergency crews tended to the victims and cleared the wreckage.

One county fire engine and another from the U.S. Forest Service responded to the crash.

The collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

