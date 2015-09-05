Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:34 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

2 Injured in Motorcycle Collision with Car on Old San Marcos Road

Authorities say sedan was sideswiped while driving down road, about a quarter-mile from Highway 154

Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash on Old San Marcos Road in the Santa Barbara foothills.
Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash on Old San Marcos Road in the Santa Barbara foothills.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 5, 2015 | 6:25 p.m.

A motorcyclist and his passenger were injured Saturday afternoon in a collision on Old San Marcos Road in the foothills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. a quarter-mile from Highway 154, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the motorcyclist and a female passenger were heading up the road when they sideswiped a sedan headed down.

Both suffered minor injuries.

The motorcyclist, who sustained a possible broken ankle, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The woman, who had minor injuries, declined medical attention. There were no other injuries.

San Marcos Road was closed for a time while emergency crews tended to the victims and cleared the wreckage.

One county fire engine and another from the U.S. Forest Service responded to the crash.

The collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.  

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 