2 Injured in Multivehicle Collision on State Street in Santa Barbara

4 vehicles involved in crash at Alamar Avenue; lanes shut down for a time afterward

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon in a multi-vehicle collision on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. at State and Alamar Avenue, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision, including two that sustained major damage, said Lt. Shawn Hill of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Two people were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, said fire Capt. Dave Ward.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The northbound lanes of State Street and the westbound lanes of Alamar were shut down for a time after the crash, Hill said.

The collision was under investigation by the Police Department.

