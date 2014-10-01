2 Injured in Scooter-Bicyclist Head-On Collision

Officials say the person on the scooter was driving uphill on North San Marcos Road and the bicyclist was riding downhill when they hit

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a scooter and a bicycle on the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road.

A scooter was driving uphill on the narrow mountain road and the bicyclist was riding downhill when they hit head-on, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The accident occurred on a straightaway portion of the road, which has some sharp switchback turns. It was reported around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Both people, who are unidentified at this point, were taken by ambulance to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The bike rider suffered serious injuries and the scooter rider suffered moderate injuries, Sadecki said.

County Fire, the Los Padres National Forest Service and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene and the CHP will be investigating the accident.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.