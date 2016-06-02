2 Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 at Gaviota

Two people were injured late Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes, just south of Highway 1, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victims were trapped inside the vehicle, which came to rest up against a tree about 25 feet of the roadway, Zaniboni said.

Minor extrication was required to free them from the wreckage.

One patient had moderate injuries, and the other had minor injuries. Both were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

