2 Injured In Vehicle Crash East Of Guadalupe

Advice

At least two people were injured Wednesday night when two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 166 and Simas Road, east of Guadalupe.

The crash involving a white pickup and a blue Honda occurred just before 8 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

One victim reportedly had a head injury and was trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Guadalupe Fire Department responded to the incident, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One patient, who had major injuries, was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Another patient went by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.