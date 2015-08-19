2 Injured in Single-Vehicle Accident in Santa Barbara

Advice

Santa Barbara City, Montecito fire departments respond to the scene after vehicle hits stone wall at intersection of Alston and Summit roads

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Alston Road in Santa Barbara Wednesday night after the vehicle hit a stone wall head-on, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

An engine from Station 2 responded to the scene as mutual aid for the Montecito Fire Protection District engine, which arrived at the scene first, Santa Barbara Capt. Robert Hazel said.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on Camino Viejo Road and hit a stone wall at the intersection of Alston and Summit roads, Hazel said.

The vehicle had major damage and the driver had to be cut out of the car with the Jaws of Life, while emergency responders were able to extricate the passenger out of the car without using that equipment, Hazel said.

Both people, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the accident, which was reported at 6:33 p.m., Sgt. Josh Morgan said.

It appears to be a single-vehicle accident, possibly involving a DUI driver, Morgan said.

