2 Kayakers, 2 Paddle-Boarders Rescued Near Goleta Beach as Wind Kicks Up

Kayakers taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of hypothermia

A member of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s water-rescue team heads into the ocean Sunday from Goleta Beach Park to assist two kayakers who were in distress about a mile offshore. Click to view larger
A member of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s water-rescue team heads into the ocean Sunday from Goleta Beach Park to assist two kayakers who were in distress about a mile offshore. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 23, 2017 | 6:44 p.m.

Two kayakers were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being rescued offshore from Goleta Beach Park and UC Santa Barbara’s Campus Point.

At about 3 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters received a report of kayakers in distress about a mile offshore, according to Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said a water-rescue team with three personal watercraft was launched and located the pair — a man and a woman in their early 20s — with the help of a county helicopter.

The kayakers were assisted back to shore and were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of hypothermia, Zaniboni said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not immediately available.

While fire crews were still in the area, they received a report of two paddle-boarders also in distress about a mile off Goleta Beach.

That duo was assisted to shore and given medical evaluations on the beach, but neither was injured, Zaniboni said.

Breezy conditions were buffeting the area at the time of both incidents, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory at 5:30 p.m. The weather service said the advisory was to remain in effect until early Wednesday.

Forecasters were calling for northwest to north winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts to 55 mph possible.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

