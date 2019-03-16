2 Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Santa Maria

Javier Artemis Cortes, 27, of Santa Maria was arrested after collision at Donovan Road and Miller Street

Two people were killed and another was critically injured early Saturday in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria.

Emergency personnel were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to the collision at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street, according to Lt. Russ Mengel of the Santa Maria Police Department.

“Officers responded and found two vehicles that had been involved in the collision, and two occupants of one of the vehicles had been ejected into the roadway,” Mengel said. “As a result of this drug- and alcohol-related collision, two occupants of one of the vehicles were killed and a third remains in critical condition.”

The names of those killed were not released pending notification of relatives.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle, Javier Artemis Cortes, 27, of Santa Maria, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

The investigation into the first fatal crash in Santa Maria in 2019 was continuing, Mengel said.

“When the collision report is completed, it will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for a review to determine if there will be any additional criminal charges associated with this collision,” he added.

