2 Lompoc Men Arrested on Rape, Related Charges

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 30, 2018 | 2:06 p.m.

Two Lompoc men are in custody and facing rape and other charges involving at least two victims, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

John Robert Castillo Jr., 18, and Michael Austin Rivera, 20, were arrested Friday by the Police Department’s Investigation Unit, said Sgt. Kevin Martin.

They were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape by force or fear, sexual penetration with a foreign objects, criminal threats and attempted sodomy.

Police remained mum about the circumstances surrounding the allegations, including when and where the alleged attacks occurred.

“It’s too close to the case, so we’re not going to be give that information out,” Martin said. 

During the investigation, detectives discovered information about potential other women who may have been assaulted beyond the initial two victims.

“Our concern is there may have been additional crimes that may not have been reported,” Martin said. 

Anyone who has been sexually assaulted by the suspects in this investigation can contact Detective Robert Dugan at 805.736.2341.

Castillo and Rivera remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, with bail set at $100,000 each.

