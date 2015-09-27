2 Suffer Major Injuries in Single-Vehicle Crash on Vandenberg Air Force Base

Advice

Early morning wreck on Santa Lucia Canyon Road sparked fire that spread to nearby brush

Two people reportedly suffered major injuries early Sunday when a vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire, igniting nearby brush on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

The incident occurred at about 3:10 a.m. on Santa Lucia Canyon Road off Highway 1.

The road between Highway 1 and the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex is open to the public.

Two Vandenberg Fire Department engines, a rescue unit and two chief officers from the base responded to the incident, along with members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron.

The major-injury accident was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, a dispatcher said Sunday.

“We just assisted and then the whole thing was turned over to the California Highway Patrol,” said Larry Hill, a 30th Space Wing spokesman.

Two victims were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, a CHP dispatcher said.

Additional details, including the victims’ names, ages and hometowns, were not available Sunday evening.

