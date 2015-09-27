Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:10 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

2 Suffer Major Injuries in Single-Vehicle Crash on Vandenberg Air Force Base

Early morning wreck on Santa Lucia Canyon Road sparked fire that spread to nearby brush

Two people suffered major injuries Sunday in a crash on Santa Lucia Canyon Road on Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Two people suffered major injuries Sunday in a crash on Santa Lucia Canyon Road on Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Vandenberg Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 27, 2015 | 8:09 p.m.

Two people reportedly suffered major injuries early Sunday when a vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire, igniting nearby brush on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

The incident occurred at about 3:10 a.m. on Santa Lucia Canyon Road off Highway 1.

The road between Highway 1 and the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex is open to the public.

Two Vandenberg Fire Department engines, a rescue unit and two chief officers from the base responded to the incident, along with members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron.

The major-injury accident was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, a dispatcher said Sunday.

“We just assisted and then the whole thing was turned over to the California Highway Patrol,” said Larry Hill, a 30th Space Wing spokesman.

Two victims were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, a CHP dispatcher said.

Additional details, including the victims’ names, ages and hometowns, were not available Sunday evening.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 