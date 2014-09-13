2 Men, 4 Juveniles Arrested in Gang-Related Assaults

Two men and four juveniles, all of Santa Maria, have been arrested in connection with two gang-related assaults against one victim.

Sgt. Woody Vega said Santa Maria police officers responded at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a gang-related stabbing in the 1600 block of North Pine Street.

He said the victim sustained several stab wounds and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Investigating detectives determined that the victim had also been assaulted on Sept. 4 in the 1000 block of South Thornburg, according to Vega.

Detectives of the Gang Suppression Team this week arrested Wilfredo Hernandez, 18, Omar Raymundo, 18, and four juveniles as suspects in the assaults.

Vega said Hernandez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and gang enhancement.

Raymundo was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancement.

Three juveniles were booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder and gang enhancement. One juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancement.

Vega said the investigation is ongoing.

