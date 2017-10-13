Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Men Accused of Defrauding Santa Barbara County Victims

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office | October 13, 2017 | 4:38 p.m.

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Friday that Brett E. Lovett, 46, of Camarillo and Robert C. Burlison, 64, of La Canada were arrested Wednesday morning.

The arrest was made by law enforcement officers and investigators from the California Department of Insurance. 

The arrest of Lovett and Burlison was the culmination of a 17-month investigation by the California Department of Insurance and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office into
allegations that Lovett defrauded at least nine victims of close to 1.2 million dollars. 

As alleged in the felony complaint, several of the known victims were elders.

At the time the alleged crimes were committed, Lovett was a resident of Carpinteria.

Burlison, a licensed California attorney and owner of Burlison Law Group in Pasadena, California, is alleged in the felony complaint to have aided and conspired with Lovett.

Lovett is in custody in Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail and was arraigned Friday morning in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Burlison, who was released from custody on $250,000 bail is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Nov. 1. 

Anyone who has information on Brett Lovett or Robert Burlison, or believe they may have been a victim, is encouraged to contact the District Attorney’s Office at 805.568.2312.

 
