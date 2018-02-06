Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:48 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

4 People Arrested After Armed Robbery in Downtown Santa Barbara

Police say suspects were armed with handguns when they held up the Sprint store on State Street

Four people were arrested following a robbery Tuesday at the Sprint store on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. Two of the suspects fled south on Highway 101, and were taken into custody at the Carpinteria Salt Marsh. Click to view larger
Four people were arrested following a robbery Tuesday at the Sprint store on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. Two of the suspects fled south on Highway 101, and were taken into custody at the Carpinteria Salt Marsh. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:40 p.m. | February 6, 2018 | 6:11 p.m.
Tafilele Puaauli Click to view larger
Tafilele Puaauli
Vaafato Matvia Click to view larger
Vaafato Matvia

Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Sprint store in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At about 4 p.m., police dispatchers received several 9-1-1 calls reporting two men with handguns holding up the store at 1101 State St. said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

Two suspects — Tafilele Puaauli, 45, and Vaafato Matvia, 34, used a ruse to enter the store, which was closed but still occupied, Wagner said.

"Once inside the business, they brandished a firearm and locked the two lone employees inside a bathroom," Wagner said. "The suspects retrieved a number of Apple products valued at approximately $130,000 and left out the back door to a city parking lot, where a car was waiting for them."

Detectives responded quickly to the scene, and witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, as well as a license plate number, Wagner said.

That information was relayed to other law-enforcement agencies, and a short time later a CHP officer spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 101.

The alleged robbers apparently hadn't factored the afternoon rush hour into their get-away, and were soon mired in stop-and-go traffic, Wagner said.

At Carpinteria Avenue, the vehicle exited the freeway, and the suspects fled on foot into the Carpinteria Salt Marsh, Wagner said.

Santa Barbara officers responded to the scene with a police K-9, and two suspects were quickly located.

One attempted to flee, and the K-9 was used to subdue him, Wagner said, adding that a second suspect surrendered without incident. A third suspect remained at large.

"Officers located a loaded firearm in the suspect vehicle along with the stolen merchandise," Wagner said.

Crystal Viramontes Click to view larger
Crystal Viramontes
Mianuel Bringas Click to view larger
Mianuel Bringas

The suspect who as bitten by the dog was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The other suspect was taken to the Santa Barbara police station for questioning.

Subsequent investigation revealed two additional people who allegedly were also involved in the robbery, and they were arrested with the assitance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Crystal Viramontes, 29,, and Mianuel Bringas, 27, were subsequently picked up by investigators and returned to Santa Barbara.

All four were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy, Wagner said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 