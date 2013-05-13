Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

2 Men Arrested as Suspects in Santa Maria Carjacking

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 13, 2013 | 6:10 a.m.

Two suspects were arrested Sunday in a Santa Maria carjacking that occurred several hours earlier, Santa Maria police said early Monday.

Lt. Kim Graham said the initial confrontation occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Thornburg and West Boone streets, in a residential neighborhood a few blocks north of Santa Maria Fairpark.

“At gunpoint, the two suspects took the victim’s vehicle and some personal belongings,” Graham said.

Graham said officers came across the car at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday, in an alley in the 1700 block of South Thornburg, 1½ miles away from where it had been stolen.

Daniel Reyes Arroyo, 22, and Victor Zurita Santos, 23, both of Santa Maria, were contacted by officers and arrested, Graham said. Both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking.

Graham asked that anyone with information about the incident call police at 805.928.3781 x277.

The identity of the victim is being withheld. No further details were available early Monday.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

