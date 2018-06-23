Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:05 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

2 Jailed for Allegedly Trying to Install ‘Skimming’ Device at Goleta Gas Station

Several pieces of equipment used for illegal collection data seized; Harutyun Shahinyan and Carlos Lemus booked into Santa Barbara County Jail

Sheriff's patrol car and suspect vehicle.
Two men suspected of trying to install a credit card "skimming" device at at Goleta gas station were arrested Saturday afternoon by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies
By Tom Bolton and Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Editors | @tombol | June 23, 2018 | 11:27 p.m.

Two men suspected of trying to install a credit card “skimming” device at a Goleta gas station were arrested Saturday afternoon by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies.

At about 4:45 p.m., a witness called the sheriff’s dispatch center to report that two men were tampering with a gas pump and attached credit-card reader at the Valero station on the 5600 block of Calle Real, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

“The reporting party told dispatchers that the subjects were seen driving away in a U-Haul rental van that had the license plate removed, the U-Haul serial number covered with tape, and the side and rear windows covered with brown paper,” Calderon said.

The van was last seen entering northbound Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue, Calderon said.

The vehicle was located a short time later, and the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver exited the freeway and pulled in to a parking lot on the 6400 block of Calle Real, where deputies ordered two suspects out of the van and took them into custody.

“Because the deputies could not clearly see inside the cargo van, the rear windows were shattered out using a 40-mm impact sponge round,” Calderon said. “The vehicle was then cleared and no other persons were found inside.”

Equipment used for 'skimming'
Several pieces of equipment used for 'skimming' or illegal collection of data off the magnetic strip on credit cards used for payment on the gas station pumps were seized during the arrests.

A search of the vehicle turned up several pieces of equipment used for “skimming” or illegal collection of data off the magnetic strip on credit cards used for payment on the gas station pumps, Calderon said.

Harutyun Shahinyan, 24, of Los Angeles and Carlos Lemus, 30, of Port Orchard, Washington, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a scanning device with intent to defraud, credit card fraud, and fraud in connection with access devices, Calderon said.

Both were being held without bail.

Van with broken rear windows.
Because the deputies could not clearly see inside the suspect vehicle, the rear windows were shattered out using a 40-mm impact sponge round.

