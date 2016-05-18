2 Men Found Guilty of Human Trafficking, Other Charges

Two men were found guilty Wednesday of human trafficking and other charges in connection with a then-16-year-old runaway girl working as a prostitute in Santa Maria.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury convicted Humberto Javier Carranza, 24, and Cameron Joseph Jones, 27, of one count each of human trafficking of a minor and pimping a minor.

But the panel made up of nine women and three men only found Carranza guilty of pandering while deeming Jones not guilty of that charge.

Both also were found guilty of two counts each of oral copulation with a minor child and unlawful sexual intercourse stemming from their actions in October 2015.

“The jurors put a lot of thought and attention in this case, and spent a lot a lot time deliberating,” Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian said after the verdict.

Jurors set aside prior notions about human trafficking, she added, and focused on what human trafficking has become in the community, including pimping and pandering of underage girls.

“I think this trial has helped raise awareness to what is happening here in Santa Barbara County, that we’re raising recognition to the problem and sending a message that these crimes will be prosecuted and pimps will be punished,” she said.

Judge John McGregor ordered both men to return to court July 21, when they reportedly will face a maximum sentence of nearly 15 years in state prison.

The victim met Carranza — she called him Alex — while flirting from a passing vehicle.

Over time they developed a sexual relationship and he introduced the girl to Jones, who also had a sexual relationship with the victim, including one encounter at an Orcutt baseball field dugout.

Using text messages from cell phones, prosecutors contend the men led the girl to work as a prostitute, buying her a sexy police officer costume, setting up a Craigslist ad, and renting a motel room where she turned tricks for approximately five male customers who paid in cash and drugs.

Karapetian told jurors the two adults exploited the young girl, referred to in court as Jane Doe or by her initials.

Defense attorneys said the girl, who had previously worked as a prostitute for a different pimp, is a liar who manipulates men.

While helping the girl turn tricks, the defendants did not cause her to become a prostitute, the defense attorneys said.

Carranza was represented by Michael Scott while Billy Redell served as Jones’ attorney.

“Mr. Carranza is disappointed in the outcome and it was my view of the case that while there are legitimate human-trafficking cases in the Santa Maria Valley, this was not one of them,” Scott said. “Obviously, the jury disagreed.”

Redell declined to comment about the verdict.

After three days of testimony, jurors received the case late Monday afternoon and deliberated all day Tuesday and again Wednesday morning before reaching a verdict just before noon. Jury selection for the case began May 2.

Law enforcement officers have sounded an alarm about the growing problem of human trafficking in Santa Barbara County, including setting up a task force.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way we handled the case,” said Mag Nicola, chief deputy district attorney for North County. “Our victim witness advocates and prosecutors are rock stars.”

He also praised the role of Santa Maria Police Department members for their diligence and skills in handling the difficult case.

“It’s here and we’re paying attention to it and I think cases like this prove that,” Nicola said of human trafficking.

