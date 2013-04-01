2 Men Hurt in Crash; Alcohol, Speed May Have Been Factors

Two men were injured Monday morning in a traffic collision in Santa Maria in which police believe alcohol and speed may have been factors.

Cpl. Robert Prescott said officers and fire personnel were called about 10:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of South Broadway.

He said a red Chevrolet pickup track had collided with another vehicle and a tree in the center median. The truck was driven by Fabian Yanez, 29, of Santa Maria, who Prescott said was unlicensed. Armando Peralta as a passenger in the truck.

Prescott said both men were trapped inside the truck for several minutes until emergency personnel were able to cut them out.

The men suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Prescott.

The other driver was identified as Opal Foxley, 91, of Orcutt. She was not injured and drove away from the scene.

