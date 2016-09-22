Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

2 Men Injured After Car Goes Over Side of Gibraltar Road Near Santa Barbara

Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team use rope system to help victims back up to the roadway

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | September 22, 2016

Two young men had minor injuries after a car went over the side of Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara early Thursday morning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said. 

Responders found a car about 150 feet over the side at 1:53 a.m. on the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road, which is north of El Cielito Road in the area of Skofield Park. 

Two men in their early 20s got out of the vehicle on their own and had minor injuries from the crash, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team responded and set up a rope system to help the men get back up to the roadway, he said. 

Both men were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance. 

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and no further details were available. 

It's the same section of Gibraltar Road where a driver plunged 400 or 500 feet over the side in mid-July. He also needed rescue by rope system and was taken to the hospital with moderate-to-major injuries. 

Two missing Lompoc men were found dead in the wreckage of their crashed car off the side of Gibraltar Road on Sept. 11, farther up the road into the foothills from the city of Santa Barbara. 

