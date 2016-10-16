Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Men Hurt as Pickup Plunges From Highway 154 Onto Santa Barbara Street

Vehicle lands on parked truck on La Colina Road near Bishop Diego High School; victims taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Two men were injured Sunday when the pickup truck in which they were riding drove off of Highway 154 and landed on La Colina Road in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Two men were injured Sunday when the pickup truck in which they were riding drove off of Highway 154 and landed on La Colina Road in Santa Barbara. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 16, 2016 | 9:10 p.m.

Two men were injured Sunday when a pickup truck in which they were riding plunged off of Highway 154 in Santa Barbara, landing on a parked truck on the street below.

The crash involving a GMC pickup occurred at about 2 p.m., according to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. David Ward.

He said the vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 154 when it crashed through a guardrail and plummeted some 30 feet to La Colina Road, not far from Bishop Diego High School.

The pickup landed on a parked truck, Ward said, and ended up in the middle of the street.

When firefighters arrived, they found one man lying in the street and his companion sitting on a curb.

Both were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, one with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries, Ward said.

Their names and details on their condition were not available.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the cause of the wreck.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Wreckage from a pickup truck that plunged off Highway 154 ended up scattered on La Colina Road. Two men were taken to the hospital after the crash. Click to view larger
Wreckage from a pickup truck that plunged off Highway 154 ended up scattered on La Colina Road. Two men were taken to the hospital after the crash. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
