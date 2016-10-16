2 Men Hurt as Pickup Plunges From Highway 154 Onto Santa Barbara Street

Vehicle lands on parked truck on La Colina Road near Bishop Diego High School; victims taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Two men were injured Sunday when a pickup truck in which they were riding plunged off of Highway 154 in Santa Barbara, landing on a parked truck on the street below.

The crash involving a GMC pickup occurred at about 2 p.m., according to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. David Ward.

He said the vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 154 when it crashed through a guardrail and plummeted some 30 feet to La Colina Road, not far from Bishop Diego High School.

The pickup landed on a parked truck, Ward said, and ended up in the middle of the street.

When firefighters arrived, they found one man lying in the street and his companion sitting on a curb.

Both were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, one with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries, Ward said.

Their names and details on their condition were not available.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the cause of the wreck.

