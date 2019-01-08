2 Men Jailed for Allegedly Robbing Carpinteria Liquor Store

With the help of concerned citizens, deputies arrested two men suspected of robbing a Carpinteria liquor store Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., several people called 9-1-1 to report a fight occurring near Elm Avenue and 5th Street, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“As deputies responded, it was reported that one of the subjects at the scene had a gun and had possibly just committed a robbery," Hoover said. “When deputies arrived, they located 25-year-old Jose Romero of Ventura being held down by several people who identified him as having just robbed a liquor store in the 500 block of Linden Avenue.”

Deputies found a replica firearm — an air-powered pellet gun — in the front yard of a nearby apartment complex, Hoover said.

They also learned that a second suspect was involved in the robbery.

After a search of the area with the assistance of a K-9 team, deputies found Denis Gutierrez, 25, of Carpinteria hiding in the backseat of a vehicle, Hoover said.

Both men were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and criminal conspiracy, and for outstanding warrants, Hoover said.

Romero and Gutierrez remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of $120,000 and $115,000 bail, respectively.

“The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office extends our appreciation for the concerned citizens who helped deputies capture these robbery suspects,” Hoover said. “However, we also caution members of the public from approaching or attempting to apprehend suspected criminals, especially those who may be armed.

“For your safety, it is best for members of the community to be great witnesses, call 9-1-1 immediately, and report what they are seeing.”

