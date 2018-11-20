2 Men Rob Pay-Day Loan Store on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara

Police are investigating the robbery, in which two masked men took cash and other items

Santa Barbara police responded Tuesday to a report of a robbery at a pay-day loan store on the city's Eastside.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:25 a.m. to the Evolution Loan store at 401 N. Milpas, according Anthony Wagner, a Police Department spokesman.

Two masked men, possibly armed, ordered an employee to the rear of the store, then took cash and other items before fleeing, Wagner said.

The suspects, who also were wearing gloves, may have left in a white Chevrolet Colorado pickup, he said, possibly westbound on Gutierrez Street.

One suspect was reported wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants, while the other was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and pants, according to emergency radio traffic. One suspect also was described as a black male adult, Wagner said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remained under investigation and no further details were available.

