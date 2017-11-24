Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:04 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Men Seriously Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 154

Accident occurred in the westbound lanes just east of the Cold Spring Bridge

Two people were seriously injured late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Bridge. Click to view larger
Two people were seriously injured late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Bridge. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:43 a.m. | November 24, 2017 | 11:23 p.m.

Two men  were seriously injured late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes just east of the Cold Spring Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

The driver suffered moderate injuries, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

His passenger, a man in his early 20s, suffered major injuries, and required extensive extrication from the wreckage, Eliason said. He also was transported to Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man with major injuries had to be extricated from the wreckage of this vehicle Friday night after a crash on Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Bridge. Click to view larger
A man with major injuries had to be extricated from the wreckage of this vehicle Friday night after a crash on Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Bridge. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 