2 Men Seriously Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 154

Two men were seriously injured late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes just east of the Cold Spring Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

The driver suffered moderate injuries, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

His passenger, a man in his early 20s, suffered major injuries, and required extensive extrication from the wreckage, Eliason said. He also was transported to Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

