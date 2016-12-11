Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:55 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 More Inmates Missing From Lompoc Federal Prison Camp

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 7:29 p.m. | December 11, 2016 | 10:22 a.m.

Two Lompoc federal prison inmates walked away from the camp facility over the weekend, marking the third such incident since September. In all, four inmates have escaped during the four-month period.

Jose Alberto Guzman Click to view larger
Jose Alberto Guzman (Bureau of Prisons photo)
Emilio Alonzo-Plata Click to view larger
Emilio Alonzo-Plata (Bureau of Prisons photo)

The latest inmates were discovered missing Saturday night from the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, according to Bureau of Prisons officials.

The inmates were identified as Emilio Alonzo-Plata and Jose Alberto Guzman, both convicted of importing methamphetamine and sentenced to more than 60 months.

Alonzo-Plata, 25, is 5-foot-5, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his face reading “Platas” and “XVI.”

Guzman, 28, is 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The men are not considered dangerous or violent, federal officials said.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service were notified, along with local and state law enforcement authorities, prison officials said.

If the missing inmates are seen, the public is urged to contact local law enforcement.

Federal officials said the men have ties to Southern California and Mexico.

The two inmates are the third and fourth prisoners to walk away recently from the Satellite Prison Camp, which houses 465 minimum-security inmates.

While other institutions at the Lompoc site are surrounded by razor-wire topping chain-link fences, the Satellite Prison Camp has a designated boundary with a wooden fence for minimum-security inmates who typically work on prison grounds.

Bureau of Prisons officials said “a number of factors are considered when designating an inmate, including the type of offense, length of sentence, types of prior commitments, history of escapes and violence, need for medical or other specialized treatment, and any placement recommendations made by the courts.”

Because of lesser security, inmates found missing from prison camps typically are referred to as “walkaways.”

The new walkaways come after two others turned up missing from the facility in recent months.

On Sept. 26, inmate Vincente Ramirez walked away from the prison camp, and officials said Dec. 2 they had no updated information about his whereabouts.

Two months later, on Nov. 26, inmate Hector Medina, 37, turned up missing during a prisoner count.

He had been sentenced in the District of Wyoming to spend 17 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to import methamphetamine.

He was scheduled to be released in 2024.

In addition to the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp, Lompoc is home to a low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,320 inmates, and 1,046 medium-security inmates at the nearby U.S. Penitentiary.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 