2 More Inmates Missing From Lompoc Federal Prison Camp

Two Lompoc federal prison inmates walked away from the camp facility over the weekend, marking the third such incident since September. In all, four inmates have escaped during the four-month period.

The latest inmates were discovered missing Saturday night from the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, according to Bureau of Prisons officials.

The inmates were identified as Emilio Alonzo-Plata and Jose Alberto Guzman, both convicted of importing methamphetamine and sentenced to more than 60 months.

Alonzo-Plata, 25, is 5-foot-5, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his face reading “Platas” and “XVI.”

Guzman, 28, is 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The men are not considered dangerous or violent, federal officials said.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service were notified, along with local and state law enforcement authorities, prison officials said.

If the missing inmates are seen, the public is urged to contact local law enforcement.

Federal officials said the men have ties to Southern California and Mexico.

The two inmates are the third and fourth prisoners to walk away recently from the Satellite Prison Camp, which houses 465 minimum-security inmates.

While other institutions at the Lompoc site are surrounded by razor-wire topping chain-link fences, the Satellite Prison Camp has a designated boundary with a wooden fence for minimum-security inmates who typically work on prison grounds.

Bureau of Prisons officials said “a number of factors are considered when designating an inmate, including the type of offense, length of sentence, types of prior commitments, history of escapes and violence, need for medical or other specialized treatment, and any placement recommendations made by the courts.”

Because of lesser security, inmates found missing from prison camps typically are referred to as “walkaways.”

The new walkaways come after two others turned up missing from the facility in recent months.

On Sept. 26, inmate Vincente Ramirez walked away from the prison camp, and officials said Dec. 2 they had no updated information about his whereabouts.

Two months later, on Nov. 26, inmate Hector Medina, 37, turned up missing during a prisoner count.

He had been sentenced in the District of Wyoming to spend 17 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to import methamphetamine.

He was scheduled to be released in 2024.

In addition to the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp, Lompoc is home to a low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,320 inmates, and 1,046 medium-security inmates at the nearby U.S. Penitentiary.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.