2 Motorcyclists Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Gaviota

Two motorcyclists were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The motorcycles collided with a van on the northbound freeway near the Highway 1 exit ramp at about 5:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Both were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

