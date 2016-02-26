2 New Providers Join Sansum Clinic Medical Staff

Sansum Clinic has announced the addition of two new providers to the medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest providers from across the nation and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished providers to the clinic,” said Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

» Ashley McGrogan, PA-C, Family Medicine

Sansum Country Clinic, 2027 Village Lane, Suite 102, Solvang; and Hitchcock Urgent Care, 51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara

McGrogan recently joined Sansum Country Clinic and Hitchcock Urgent Care. She received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona.

» Vicky Diaz, FNP

Sansum Clinic Rehabilitation and Extended Care, 51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara

Diaz recently joined Sansum’s Rehabilitation and Extended Care department. She received her Master of Science in Nursing from UCLA.

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of its patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of health-care services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties.

Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at its 23 patient care facilities on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.