2 People Critically Injured in Head-On Crash on Highway 1 Near Lompoc

Accident occurred just south of Ocean Avenue; Highway 1 shut down in both directions for a time

Two people suffered major injuries Saturday in a head-on collision on Highway 1 just south of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident involving a pickup truck and a sedan occurred at about 7 a.m. south of Ocean Avenue, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

A man believed to be in his 50s was in one vehicle, and a woman in her 30s was in the other, Zaniboni said.

Both required major extrication to be freed from the wreckage, and both suffered critical injuries, he added.

The woman was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the man was taken by county ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Highway 1 was shut down in both directions for a time after the crash, which remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Lompoc city fire crews also responded to the crash.

