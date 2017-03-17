2 People Hospitalized After Crash on Hollister Avenue in Goleta
Both sustained minor injuries in 2-vehicle collision at Los Carneros Road
Two people sustained minor injuries Friday night in a 2-vehicle collision on Hollister Avenue at Los Carneros Road in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| March 17, 2017 | 9:45 p.m.
Two people were injured Friday night in a vehicle accident on Hollister Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Hollister at Los Carneros Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
Both victim sustained minor injuries, and were transported by AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.
The intersection was shut down for a time after the crash.
The accident remained under investigation Friday night.
