Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:23 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 People Hospitalized After Motorcycle Collides with SUV in Santa Ynez Valley

Crash occurred on Highway 154 near the Highway 246 roundabout; second motorcycle slides to stop, injuring 2 others

Two people were injured Saturday in a collision involving a motorcycle and a small SUV on Highway 154 near the Highway 246 roundabout in the Santa Ynez Valley. Click to view larger
Two people were injured Saturday in a collision involving a motorcycle and a small SUV on Highway 154 near the Highway 246 roundabout in the Santa Ynez Valley. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 26, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.

Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a Santa Ynez Valley collision involving two motorcycles and an SUV.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Highway 154 near the Highway 246 roundabout, and involved the motorcycles and a Toyota RAV4, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the motorcycles collided with the RAV4, according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said the second motorcyclist had to lay down the bike to avoid the collision.

A man and woman on the first motorcycle suffered moderate injuries, and were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A man and woman on the second motorcycle had only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The SUV driver apparently was uninjured.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 