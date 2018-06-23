2 People Hospitalized After Motorcycle Collides with SUV in Santa Ynez Valley

Crash occurred on Highway 154 near the Highway 246 roundabout; second motorcycle slides to stop, injuring 2 others

Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a Santa Ynez Valley collision involving two motorcycles and an SUV.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Highway 154 near the Highway 246 roundabout, and involved the motorcycles and a Toyota RAV4, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the motorcycles collided with the RAV4, according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said the second motorcyclist had to lay down the bike to avoid the collision.

A man and woman on the first motorcycle suffered moderate injuries, and were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A man and woman on the second motorcycle had only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The SUV driver apparently was uninjured.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

