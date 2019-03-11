2 People Hospitalized with Stab Wounds After Fight in Lompoc

Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds Sunday night after a fight in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North I Street on a report of a stabbing, said Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

They found two males, whose names and ages were not released, both suffering from stab wounds.

“At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident between both victims, and not to be gang-related,” Magallon said.

One patient was taken by ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, while the other was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Both had moderate injuries.

