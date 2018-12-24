2 People Hurt in Rollover Crash on State Street in Santa Barbara

Two people sustained minor injuries Monday in a rollover crash on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The two-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at State and Haley Street, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash involved a Kia SUV and a Chevy Tahoe, with the latter ending up on its roof.

Two occupants of the Tahoe sustained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital, McCoy said.

Roadways in the area were shut down for about 30 minutes after the collision, McCoy said.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

