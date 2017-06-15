2 People Hurt When Vehicle Crashes Over the Side of Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara

Man and woman taken to Cottage Hospital after suffering moderate injuries

Two people suffered moderate injuries Thursday night when their vehicle ran off the side of Gibraltar Road in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. on the 2300 block of Gibraltar Road, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The vehicle was headed downhill when the driver apparently miscalculated a turn, drove off the roadway, and ended up in some brush about 80 feet down the hillside, said fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

The two occupants, a man and woman believed to be in their late 20s, were able to exit the vehicle and climb back up to the roadway, De Ponce said.

They were treated at the scene, then transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Firefighters used thermal-imaging equipment to make sure there were no other victims in the area around the wreckage, De Ponce said.

With daylight fading, authorities decided to wait until Friday to try and recover the vehicle.

A Santa Barbara County engine crew also responded to the incident.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at