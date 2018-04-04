Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

2 People, Including UCSB Police Officer, Injured in Large Isla Vista Fights

1st altercation occurred outside party in 6700 block of Del Playa Drive as crowd swells to several hundred people

Two people, including a UC Santa Barbara police officer, were taken to the hospital late Saturday after two large fights broke out in Isla Vista. Click to view larger
Two people, including a UC Santa Barbara police officer, were taken to the hospital late Saturday after two large fights broke out in Isla Vista. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 10, 2017 | 5:57 p.m.

A UC Santa Barbara police officer and another person were injured late Saturday after two large fights broke out in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police responded at about 11 p.m. to a large altercation that had spilled out into the street from a party in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“One victim was transported to the hospital due to a moderate head injury he received as a result of the fight,” she told Noozhawk. “The large crowd dispersed and began moving eastbound on Del Playa.”

At about 11:40 p.m., authorities observed another large fight near the intersection of Del Playa and Camino Del Sur, with several subjects running from the area.

A UCSB officer was injured as a result of a suspect resisting arrest, Hoover said.

The officer, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and was treated and released.

“The crowd grew to several hundred people,” Hoover said, adding that other law-enforcement agencies responded to assist with crowd control.

Information about any arrests associated with the incident, which remained under investigation, was not available.

