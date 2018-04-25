2 People Injured in 3-Vehicle Highway 101 Crash in Goleta

Collision occurred in the southbound lanes near the Los Carneros Road offramp, tying up traffic

Two people were injured in a Highway 101 collision in Goleta Wednesday. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Two people were injured in a Highway 101 collision in Goleta Wednesday. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Two people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three vehicles rear-ended each other near the Los Carneros offramp around 12:38 p.m. and two people were injured, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

All of the vehicles had major damage and airbags deployed in the crash, he added.

Responders had to extinguish an engine compartment fire on the rear vehicle when they arrived at the scene, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and American Medical Response ambulances transported patients to the hospital.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.